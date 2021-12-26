1st-$40,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Eighth, On the Turf, Cloudy

Off 12:04. Good. 2w,btw,4w1/4,cleard1/8

Fractional/Final Time: 23.160, 47.990, 1:13.220, 1:39.430, 00.000, 1:51.580.

Trainer: Brendan Walsh

Winner: B C, 2, by War Front-Andromeda Galaxy (FR)

Scratched: William's Cause.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Verstappen120214-½4-24-½1-hd1-1½B. Hernandez, Jr.5.80
Freedom's Way120948-16-hd6-½4-hd2-¾D. Carroll20.00
a-Heston1203109-18-½7-hd5-23-1¼A. Beschizza4.60
Mazuma120432-hd2-½1-hd2-24-1¾R. Gutierrez7.10
Iberville1201153-1½3-23-hd3-½5-2½J. Graham11.90
Overanalytical120177-hd5-hd5-16-36-5¼J. Loveberry11.00
Faith Runner120625-17-28-1½7-hd7-1C. Lanerie14.00
Marquee Ride120711111110-1½9-28-2½F. Geroux1.40
a-Path to Success1201086-½9-2½9-210-½9-½A. Suarez4.60
Masquerade Ball120561-1½1-12-18-1½10-3¼J. Vega50.50
Curlin Edges1208910-210-2111111C. Marquez18.10
4 (2)Verstappen13.606.604.40
10 (9)Freedom's Way13.808.20
1 (3)a-Heston3.80

$1 Exacta (4-10) paid $109.20; $0.1 Superfecta (4-10-1-5) paid $430.46; $0.5 Trifecta (4-10-1) paid $351.50;

