1st-$40,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Eighth, On the Turf, Cloudy
Off 12:04. Good. 2w,btw,4w1/4,cleard1/8
Fractional/Final Time: 23.160, 47.990, 1:13.220, 1:39.430, 00.000, 1:51.580.
Trainer: Brendan Walsh
Winner: B C, 2, by War Front-Andromeda Galaxy (FR)
Scratched: William's Cause.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Verstappen
|120
|2
|1
|4-½
|4-2
|4-½
|1-hd
|1-1½
|B. Hernandez, Jr.
|5.80
|Freedom's Way
|120
|9
|4
|8-1
|6-hd
|6-½
|4-hd
|2-¾
|D. Carroll
|20.00
|a-Heston
|120
|3
|10
|9-1
|8-½
|7-hd
|5-2
|3-1¼
|A. Beschizza
|4.60
|Mazuma
|120
|4
|3
|2-hd
|2-½
|1-hd
|2-2
|4-1¾
|R. Gutierrez
|7.10
|Iberville
|120
|11
|5
|3-1½
|3-2
|3-hd
|3-½
|5-2½
|J. Graham
|11.90
|Overanalytical
|120
|1
|7
|7-hd
|5-hd
|5-1
|6-3
|6-5¼
|J. Loveberry
|11.00
|Faith Runner
|120
|6
|2
|5-1
|7-2
|8-1½
|7-hd
|7-1
|C. Lanerie
|14.00
|Marquee Ride
|120
|7
|11
|11
|11
|10-1½
|9-2
|8-2½
|F. Geroux
|1.40
|a-Path to Success
|120
|10
|8
|6-½
|9-2½
|9-2
|10-½
|9-½
|A. Suarez
|4.60
|Masquerade Ball
|120
|5
|6
|1-1½
|1-1
|2-1
|8-1½
|10-3¼
|J. Vega
|50.50
|Curlin Edges
|120
|8
|9
|10-2
|10-2
|11
|11
|11
|C. Marquez
|18.10
|4 (2)
|Verstappen
|13.60
|6.60
|4.40
|10 (9)
|Freedom's Way
|13.80
|8.20
|1 (3)
|a-Heston
|3.80
$1 Exacta (4-10) paid $109.20; $0.1 Superfecta (4-10-1-5) paid $430.46; $0.5 Trifecta (4-10-1) paid $351.50;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.