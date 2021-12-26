2nd-$47,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 12:33. Good. ins foe,drew off 1/4
Fractional/Final Time: 22.260, 45.280, 57.440, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.720.
Trainer: Joseph Felks
Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Custom for Carlos-Spun Ribbon
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Gravy Hound
|118
|2
|1
|1-½
|1-½
|1-3½
|1-3½
|E. Nieves
|2.30
|Bootsie's Galaxy
|120
|7
|8
|6-hd
|4-1
|3-½
|2-½
|M. Pedroza, Jr.
|7.60
|Release the Beast
|120
|3
|5
|4-½
|6-½
|6-1
|3-1
|R. Gutierrez
|42.20
|War Count
|120
|8
|2
|3-1
|3-1½
|4-1
|4-hd
|M. Murrill
|9.20
|No Pedigree
|118
|5
|4
|5-2½
|5-2½
|5-2
|5-hd
|A. Beschizza
|2.30
|Like Mike
|120
|1
|6
|7-10
|7-12
|7-12
|6-¾
|J. Loveberry
|7.60
|Big Bella Brown
|120
|6
|3
|2-2
|2-4
|2-2
|7-16
|C. Hernandez
|3.50
|Cabo's Rumor
|120
|4
|7
|8
|8
|8
|8
|J. Graham
|25.00
|2 (2)
|Gravy Hound
|6.60
|4.00
|3.40
|7 (7)
|Bootsie's Galaxy
|6.40
|3.60
|3 (3)
|Release the Beast
|9.20
$1 Daily Double (4-2) paid $25.70; $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $17.50; $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-3-8) paid $171.16; $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-3) paid $120.95;
