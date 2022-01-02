4th-$40,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Showery

Off 2:45. Good. 3w,drew off7/16,widend

Fractional/Final Time: 22.560, 46.270, 58.900, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.610.

Trainer: Delmar Caldwell

Winner: B F, 3, by Flat Out-My Friend Bele

Scratched: Cajun Two Step, Czar's Ballerina, B B Gun Bullseye.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Beleout120631-2½1-41-71-6¼J. Graham1.80
The Grey Beauty120954-hd4-½2-1½2-5C. Marquez5.40
Honeysuckledelight120163-½3-hd4-13-hdR. Gutierrez2.90
Moment to Dream120776-66-65-1½4-¾A. Beschizza4.80
Violet Shadows12089998-25-noM. Murrill38.40
Macee120512-1½2-1½3-hd6-½M. Pedroza, Jr.3.90
Miss Caruso120245-15-16-57-6¼D. Carroll100.60
Wheels Like Nala120488-2½8-47-18-hdA. Green33.60
Come On Birdie120327-37-½99J. Monserrate, Jr.92.60
6 (6)Beleout5.603.002.40
12 (9)The Grey Beauty4.804.20
1 (1)Honeysuckledelight2.80

$0.5 Pick 3 (1-4-6) 3 Correct Paid $77.10. $1 Daily Double (4-6) paid $40.60; $1 Exacta (6-12) paid $16.80; $0.1 Superfecta (6-12-1-7) paid $18.50; $0.5 Trifecta (6-12-1) paid $36.85;

