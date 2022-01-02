4th-$40,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Showery
Off 2:45. Good. 3w,drew off7/16,widend
Fractional/Final Time: 22.560, 46.270, 58.900, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.610.
Trainer: Delmar Caldwell
Winner: B F, 3, by Flat Out-My Friend Bele
Scratched: Cajun Two Step, Czar's Ballerina, B B Gun Bullseye.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Beleout
|120
|6
|3
|1-2½
|1-4
|1-7
|1-6¼
|J. Graham
|1.80
|The Grey Beauty
|120
|9
|5
|4-hd
|4-½
|2-1½
|2-5
|C. Marquez
|5.40
|Honeysuckledelight
|120
|1
|6
|3-½
|3-hd
|4-1
|3-hd
|R. Gutierrez
|2.90
|Moment to Dream
|120
|7
|7
|6-6
|6-6
|5-1½
|4-¾
|A. Beschizza
|4.80
|Violet Shadows
|120
|8
|9
|9
|9
|8-2
|5-no
|M. Murrill
|38.40
|Macee
|120
|5
|1
|2-1½
|2-1½
|3-hd
|6-½
|M. Pedroza, Jr.
|3.90
|Miss Caruso
|120
|2
|4
|5-1
|5-1
|6-5
|7-6¼
|D. Carroll
|100.60
|Wheels Like Nala
|120
|4
|8
|8-2½
|8-4
|7-1
|8-hd
|A. Green
|33.60
|Come On Birdie
|120
|3
|2
|7-3
|7-½
|9
|9
|J. Monserrate, Jr.
|92.60
|6 (6)
|Beleout
|5.60
|3.00
|2.40
|12 (9)
|The Grey Beauty
|4.80
|4.20
|1 (1)
|Honeysuckledelight
|2.80
$0.5 Pick 3 (1-4-6) 3 Correct Paid $77.10. $1 Daily Double (4-6) paid $40.60; $1 Exacta (6-12) paid $16.80; $0.1 Superfecta (6-12-1-7) paid $18.50; $0.5 Trifecta (6-12-1) paid $36.85;
