8th-$75,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Clear

Joseph R. Peluso Memorial S.

Off 3:44. 7. ins foe,shook clr,held

Fractional/Final Time: 24.050, 49.200, 1:13.370, 1:37.330, 00.000, 1:43.520.

Trainer: Steve Manley

Winner: B F, 4, by Paynter-Dancing Raven

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Breeze Rider118811-½1-½2-1½1-½1-nkE. Baird4.20
Alms118663-½3-½3-12-12-¾M. Murrill5.30
Bellagamba1184108-18-½8-26-23-2½J. Graham12.70
Dominga118922-1½2-1½1-hd3-1½4-½C. Hernandez5.40
More Than Unusual118387-27-27-hd4-hd5-1¾M. Pedroza, Jr.3.10
Curly Ruth118545-1½5-hd6-1½5-hd6-¾D. Carroll5.10
Island Hideaway1181034-14-14-hd7-½7-hdR. Gutierrez28.30
Winter Sunset11871110-½119-hd9-38-¾J. Loveberry21.40
Catch a Bid1241176-16-1½5-1½8-29-2¾D. Parker14.90
Key Biscayne118259-110-110-1½10-210-5¼O. Mojica16.30
Valentines Day11819119-hd111111S. Sanjur37.60
8 (8)Breeze Rider10.406.405.60
6 (6)Alms7.606.40
4 (4)Bellagamba8.80

$0.5 Pick 3 (2-7-8) 3 Correct Paid $62.25. $1 Daily Double (7-8) paid $32.00; $1 Exacta (8-6) paid $40.70; $0.1 Superfecta (8-6-4-9) paid $179.48; $0.5 Trifecta (8-6-4) paid $201.80;

