8th-$75,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Clear
Joseph R. Peluso Memorial S.
Off 3:44. 7. ins foe,shook clr,held
Fractional/Final Time: 24.050, 49.200, 1:13.370, 1:37.330, 00.000, 1:43.520.
Trainer: Steve Manley
Winner: B F, 4, by Paynter-Dancing Raven
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Breeze Rider
|118
|8
|1
|1-½
|1-½
|2-1½
|1-½
|1-nk
|E. Baird
|4.20
|Alms
|118
|6
|6
|3-½
|3-½
|3-1
|2-1
|2-¾
|M. Murrill
|5.30
|Bellagamba
|118
|4
|10
|8-1
|8-½
|8-2
|6-2
|3-2½
|J. Graham
|12.70
|Dominga
|118
|9
|2
|2-1½
|2-1½
|1-hd
|3-1½
|4-½
|C. Hernandez
|5.40
|More Than Unusual
|118
|3
|8
|7-2
|7-2
|7-hd
|4-hd
|5-1¾
|M. Pedroza, Jr.
|3.10
|Curly Ruth
|118
|5
|4
|5-1½
|5-hd
|6-1½
|5-hd
|6-¾
|D. Carroll
|5.10
|Island Hideaway
|118
|10
|3
|4-1
|4-1
|4-hd
|7-½
|7-hd
|R. Gutierrez
|28.30
|Winter Sunset
|118
|7
|11
|10-½
|11
|9-hd
|9-3
|8-¾
|J. Loveberry
|21.40
|Catch a Bid
|124
|11
|7
|6-1
|6-1½
|5-1½
|8-2
|9-2¾
|D. Parker
|14.90
|Key Biscayne
|118
|2
|5
|9-1
|10-1
|10-1½
|10-2
|10-5¼
|O. Mojica
|16.30
|Valentines Day
|118
|1
|9
|11
|9-hd
|11
|11
|11
|S. Sanjur
|37.60
|8 (8)
|Breeze Rider
|10.40
|6.40
|5.60
|6 (6)
|Alms
|7.60
|6.40
|4 (4)
|Bellagamba
|8.80
$0.5 Pick 3 (2-7-8) 3 Correct Paid $62.25. $1 Daily Double (7-8) paid $32.00; $1 Exacta (8-6) paid $40.70; $0.1 Superfecta (8-6-4-9) paid $179.48; $0.5 Trifecta (8-6-4) paid $201.80;
