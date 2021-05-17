FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered in Fall River over the weekend for the dedication of the city's new Vietnam War memorial.
The $1.5 million project, which has been four years in the making led by a group of 16 volunteers, is an 80% replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C.
“This is what happens when the community, its citizens and the Commonwealth work for a common cause — this wall,” Joe Marshall, president of the Fall River Vietnam Memorial Wall Committee said at Saturday's dedication, The Herald News reported.
“Who they could have become we’ll never know, but we can honor them,” said Marshall.
The 58,489 names engraved on the wall represent real people who died in the war, he said. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Bicentennial Park is 360 feet long with 140 black aluminum panels.
“This is profound in its clarity and its emotion because what is there is the names of people who lost their lives for us,” U.S. Rep. William Keating said. “It’s put together in the order of the day they lost their lives. So moving, so important.”