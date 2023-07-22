FILE - Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaves the Yardley boat ramp heading down the Delaware River on July 17, 2023, in Yardley, Pa. The family of a 2-year-old girl swept away along with another child by a flash flood that engulfed their vehicle on a Pennsylvania road is expressing gratitude at the discovery of a body believed to be hers. The body was found early Friday, July 22, in the Delaware River near a Philadelphia wastewater treatment plant about 30 miles (50 kilometers) from where Matilda Sheils was carried away, authorities said Friday night.