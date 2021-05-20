WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — The former mayor of Warwick, Rhode Island died Thursday, according to his family.
“It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Joseph J. Solomon, Sr. announce his passing in the early morning hours of May 20, 2021. Joseph died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family," the statement said.
The cause was not given.
Solomon, a Democrat, spent two decades in public service as a municipal judge, city councilor and council president before becoming acting mayor early in 2018 after Scott Avedisian stepped down to become CEO of the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority.
He was elected in November 2018, but lost his reelection bid last fall to current Mayor Frank Picozzi.
“I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Joseph Solomon. Although our political views differed, I have a great respect for anyone who steps up to the plate, puts their name on the ballot and then serves,” Picozzi said in a statement.
Picozzi has ordered city flags lowered for two weeks in honor of Solomon.
Solomon is survived by his wife, Cynthia, his son, state Rep. Joseph J. Solomon Jr., his mother Rose, and five sisters, the family statement said.
Funeral and memorial services are still being planned.