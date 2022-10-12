'HALLOWEEN ENDS'
Rated R for bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout and some sexual references.
What it’s about: Apparently the final chapter in the Strode-Myers 40-year showdown. Will she end it once and for all?
The kid attractor factor: Teens might be up for this iconic slasher franchise
Good lessons/bad lessons: Sometimes evil is an infection, or a self-fulfilling prophecy.
Violence: It's a slasher movie, so there's a lot of stabbing, bludgeoning, shooting and bloody violence and body horror.
Language: Swearing throughout.
Sex: Reference to sex, kissing, etc.
Drugs: None
Parents’ advisory: Too violent for kids! OK for horror-loving teens.
'TILL'
Rated PG-13 for thematic content involving racism, strong disturbing images and racial slurs.
What it’s about: This movie about Emmett Till shows us the journey of his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, who showed her dead son's face to the world and changed the civil rights movement.
The kid attractor factor: This is a serious drama about violent racism, and an important moment in the civil rights movement. This doesn't have a lot of appeal to kids, but it might be a good opportunity for parents to have a discussion with the kids about Emmett Till.
Good lessons/bad lessons: Bearing witness and speaking truth to power is one of the most important and powerful things a person can do.
Violence: A kidnapping, threats at gunpoint, sounds of torture and shooting heard in the distance, the viewing of Emmett Till's bloated and battered dead body. The focus is not on the violence but rather Mamie's actions.
Language: Racial slurs.
Sex: References to sexual harassment.
Drugs: None
Parents’ advisory: This is challenging material, but could be OK for older kids and teens if they want to learn more, and parents are willing to discuss it with them.
