FILE- An image of Mountain Region Champion Little League team member Easton Oliverson is displayed on the scoreboard at Volunteer Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Little League World Series baseball tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., on Aug 17, 2022. The family Easton Oliverson, who suffered a serious head injury after falling from a top bunk bed during last month's Little League World Series in Pennsylvania, has sued the league and a furniture company. Oliverson, 12, suffered a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain in the Aug. 15 fall at a players dormitory in Williamsport, according to the family's social media posts. He has since had three brain operations and has battled a staph infection and, more recently, seizures, their lawyer said Tuesday.