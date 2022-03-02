ORLANDO, Fla. — A Nassau County, Florida, family is suing SeaWorld for more than $100,000 after claiming they were assaulted by another group of guests last May and that security staff at the Orlando park did not help prevent it or assist them properly afterward.
In a lawsuit filed in Orange County circuit court on Feb. 1, Aimee, Michael and Connor Johnson, along with Holly Witt of Duval County on behalf of a child, allege they were seriously injured because SeaWorld security was lacking.
The plaintiffs say they were followed by a group of teenagers after confronting them for acting aggressively in line for a ride, and they could not find security staff before the youth attacked them, according to the lawsuit.
The suit also contends employees did not intervene during the fight and security staff let the perpetrators leave afterward, leading to another confrontation in the parking lot while the plaintiffs were heading to the hospital.
The family’s lawyer, Christopher Kubacki, declined an interview with the Orlando Sentinel, citing the early stages of the lawsuit.
SeaWorld Orlando spokeswoman Lori Cherry said the company does not discuss pending litigation.
In a court filing Friday, SeaWorld’s lawyer denied all the allegations and said that under Florida law, the park has a duty to protect guests. The filing said the plaintiffs’ injuries were caused by their own negligence or carelessness and that they seemingly provoked the other group.
An Orange County Sheriff’s Office representative confirmed deputies responded to reports of a fight at SeaWorld on May 2, 2021, but further details were not immediately available.
The lawsuit cites several instances of SeaWorld employees failing to protect the Johnson group on that date.
While in line for an undisclosed ride, a group of young people started running into them in front of SeaWorld staff, according to the lawsuit.
The other group started threatening them when confronted, the suit says, and after they got off the ride, the teens were waiting for them near the exit.
The group walked away but the young adults followed them, causing them to look for security, according to the suit.
They claim the teens then assaulted them and they had to defend themselves even though employees in the area could have intervened, records show. The Johnsons and Witt allege SeaWorld security only arrived after the group was injured.
Security staff collected statements and information but let the teens leave afterward, the suit says. The Johnson group asked for an escort to the parking lot so they could go to the hospital, and SeaWorld sent one person to accompany them, assuring them “there would be no issues,” the litigation says.
But the teens were waiting in the parking lot and drove circles around them, according to the lawsuit. The plaintiffs claimed they called for SeaWorld’s assistance again, but a staff member arrived only as the teens were leaving.
The plaintiffs said they needed medical attention and continue to suffer mental and physical pain from the incident, but the lawsuit doesn’t give details on their injuries.
They are requesting a jury trial. Records show a court date has not been set.
