6th-$50,000, Stakes, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Two Miles and One Eighth, Hurdle, Cloudy
Peapack Hurdle S.
Off 4:47. Good. in hand at wire
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 4:15.200.
Trainer: Kate Dalton
Winner: GR/RO M, 7, by Alphabet Soup-Miss Crown
Scratched: Screen Image.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|1/2
|1M
|1 1/2M
|1 3/4M
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Down Royal
|156
|3
|2-1½
|2-1½
|1-½
|1-½
|1-1
|1-3½
|B. Dalton
|2.80
|No Tix
|No Tix
|0.40
|Speed Alert
|149
|1
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2-1½
|2-4½
|B. Foley
|2.00
|Eve's City
|143
|2
|1-1
|1-1
|2-1½
|2-½
|3
|3
|S. McKenna
|3.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (2-6-4) 3 Correct Paid $8.35. $1 Daily Double (6-4) paid $3.30; $1 Exacta (4-1) paid $2.40; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.
