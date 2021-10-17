6th-$50,000, Stakes, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Two Miles and One Eighth, Hurdle, Cloudy

Peapack Hurdle S.

Off 4:47. Good. in hand at wire

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 4:15.200.

Trainer: Kate Dalton

Winner: GR/RO M, 7, by Alphabet Soup-Miss Crown

Scratched: Screen Image.

HorseWgtPP1/21M1 1/2M1 3/4MStrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Down Royal15632-1½2-1½1-½1-½1-11-3½B. Dalton2.80No TixNo Tix0.40
Speed Alert149133332-1½2-4½B. Foley2.00
Eve's City14321-11-12-1½2-½33S. McKenna3.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (2-6-4) 3 Correct Paid $8.35. $1 Daily Double (6-4) paid $3.30; $1 Exacta (4-1) paid $2.40; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.

