4th-$50,000, Stakes, 4-Year-Olds & Up , Two Miles and Five Eighths, Hurdle, Cloudy
Appleton Hurdle S.
Off 3:22. Good. wire to wire
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 5:01.600.
Trainer: Leslie Young
Winner: B G, 6, by Presenting (GB)-Alleygrove Lass (IRE)
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|mi
|1/2
|1M
|1 1/2M
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Presence of Mind
|146
|2
|2-1½
|1-1
|1-1½
|1-½
|1-1½
|1-2¼
|T. Garner
|2.90
|Mighty Mark
|148
|1
|1-1
|2-1
|2-1
|2-1
|2-3
|2-3½
|S. McKenna
|5.10
|Galway Kid
|157
|6
|6
|5-3
|4-½
|3-1
|3-5
|3-24
|P. Hendriks
|3.50
|Cite
|145
|3
|4-1
|4-½
|5-1½
|5-2
|4-2
|4-10
|G. Watters
|9.70
|Recent Revelations
|151
|5
|3-hd
|3-1
|3-½
|4-2
|5
|5
|D. Russell
|3.70
|Ya Boy Ya
|158
|4
|5-2
|6
|6
|6
|—
|—
|R. Geraghty
|2.70
|2 (2)
|Presence of Mind
|7.80
|4.40
|3.20
|1 (1)
|Mighty Mark
|5.00
|3.40
|6 (6)
|Galway Kid
|3.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (1-2-2) 3 Correct Paid $87.25. $1 Daily Double (2-2) paid $12.10; $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $25.30; $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-6-3) paid $50.76; $0.5 Trifecta (2-1-6) paid $48.20;
