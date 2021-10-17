4th-$50,000, Stakes, 4-Year-Olds & Up , Two Miles and Five Eighths, Hurdle, Cloudy

Appleton Hurdle S.

Off 3:22. Good. wire to wire

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 5:01.600.

Trainer: Leslie Young

Winner: B G, 6, by Presenting (GB)-Alleygrove Lass (IRE)

HorseWgtPPmi1/21M1 1/2MStrchFinJockeyOdds
Presence of Mind14622-1½1-11-1½1-½1-1½1-2¼T. Garner2.90
Mighty Mark14811-12-12-12-12-32-3½S. McKenna5.10
Galway Kid157665-34-½3-13-53-24P. Hendriks3.50
Cite14534-14-½5-1½5-24-24-10G. Watters9.70
Recent Revelations15153-hd3-13-½4-255D. Russell3.70
Ya Boy Ya15845-2666R. Geraghty2.70
2 (2)Presence of Mind7.804.403.20
1 (1)Mighty Mark5.003.40
6 (6)Galway Kid3.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (1-2-2) 3 Correct Paid $87.25. $1 Daily Double (2-2) paid $12.10; $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $25.30; $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-6-3) paid $50.76; $0.5 Trifecta (2-1-6) paid $48.20;

