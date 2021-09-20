LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2021--
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today announced important new business initiatives at its annual “919 Futurist Day” held jointly at its headquarters in Los Angeles, California and in China on Sunday September 19 th. Hundreds of attendees representing FF users, partners, car enthusiasts as well as global FF employees and family members gathered to celebrate FF’s successes, products, technologies, people, innovation, and user-centric philosophy. 919 Futurist Day is an important platform for FF to co-create its products and services with its users. This year included FF 91 product and technology demos as well as important business updates on FF 91 progress and new business initiatives from FF management.
FF Founder YT Jia, Purist Group Founder Sean Lee, and FF Global CEO, Carsten Breitfeld Celebrate the Annual FF 919 Futurist Day on Sunday September 19, 2021 (Photo: Business Wire)
The event also included numerous invited VIP guests, retail investors, potential users and futurist product officers who participated in an in-depth all-round comparison experience between FF 91 and some of the most iconic automotive products and technologies in an interactive co-creation session with FF executives and designers. They were given time with the FF 91, Mercedes Benz Maybach, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Lamborghini Urus. After comprehensive evaluations were completed by the VIPs, FF 91 was ranked first in overall sentiment.
Faraday Future’s Global CEO, Dr. Carsten Breitfeld, shared significant progress made by FF in the areas of product capability enhancement, product testing, supply chain, manufacturing, sales, business development, and top talent recruitment. Dr. Breitfeld announced FF's unparalleled US-China dual home market strategy has also made an important breakthrough, as substantial progress is being made in the strategic cooperation between FF and Geely Holdings, which was an anchor investor in FF’s recently completed SPAC business combination, with the official completion of the first phase of technical cooperation. At present, the technical teams of both sides are closely aligned for the acceptance and development preparation of the technologies. The implementation of the technical cooperation will help drive both parties to explore further collaborations. It will also promote the growth of FF's business in China.
Dr. Breitfeld also outlined the FF and Palantir Foundry partnership in the U.S. and EU whereby Palantir has made a strategic investment into FF and will allow FF the opportunity to leverage Palantir Foundry to develop disruptive products and services. The partnership jointly explores ambitious innovations across the value chain to advance the mobility revolution, including leveraging Palantir’s experience with leading manufacturers such as Fiat Chrysler, Faurecia, and Airbus, to accelerate the production ramp up and to drive down the costs of non-quality; leveraging Foundry’s unique analytics and modeling infrastructure to accelerate the delivery of leading edge capabilities such as autonomous driving; transforming vehicles into platforms and redefining aftersales experience and financial services; and enabling partners across the value chain to join a growing ecosystem of data and analytics across the industry.
“Our annual 919 Futurist Co-Creation Festival was a great success,” said FF Global CEO Dr. Carsten Breitfeld. "The 919-event allowed us to both announce new important information to the marketplace as well as complete our goal for the day, which was coming together with the FF community to co-create and share ideas and create value together. With the business and product updates we announced at 919, we are extremely confident that we will deliver the FF 91 Futurist on time, with high quality and strong product capability, and within 12 months of closing."
“Many FF futurists gathered at FF’s headquarters on Sunday to witness the FF 91 being evaluated against numerous ultra-luxury top-brand vehicles. We witnessed the juxtaposition between the pinnacle of future technology and the traditional luxury strongholds, and the new generation of mobility replacing the long-standing automotive culture,” said YT Jia, Founder and CPUO of Faraday Future. “The results of this comparison showed that the FF 91 is equipped with unbeatable product and technology prowess and is the only product in the world that is one class higher than Model S/X/Plaid both in terms of performance and technology positioning. Our priority is to deliver FF91 to the hands of our global users, disrupt traditional ultra-luxury brands like Maybach, Ferrari and Bentley, and become No.1 in the global ultra-luxury user segment. This is the common mission of the Futurist Alliance.”
On this special day, FF also partnered with the non-profit organization The Purist Group to support a joint FF Toy Drive which benefits underprivileged and less fortunate children and families in Southern California communities. Attendees of the 919 event were asked to bring a new toy in order to participate in the activities, all of which will be donated to local charities through The Purist Group. As a global company based in Southern California, Faraday Future and The Purist Group are united in supporting the local communities and families.
The FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition and FF 91 Futurist models represent the next generation of intelligent internet electric vehicle (EV) products. They are high-performance EVs, all-ability cars, and ultimate robotic vehicles, allowing users to experience the third internet living space. The models also encompass extreme technology, an ultimate user experience and a complete ecosystem.
Both models have an industry-leading 1050 horsepower, a 130kWh battery pack with immersive liquid cooling technology and 0-60 mph performance in 2.4 seconds. In addition, both employ tri-motor torque vectoring and rear wheels independently driven and controlled by dual rear motors. Both models are also equipped with the industry‘s only super access point for internet connection at “light speed”, video streaming on the passenger information display, a rear intelligent internet system, an in-car video conferencing system, intelligent seamless entry, FFID face recognition, multi-touch eyes-free control, and zero gravity rear seats with the industry’s largest seating angle of 150 degrees.
