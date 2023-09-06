LAGOS, Nigeria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2023--
Clickafix, an innovative home service and repair startup, today announced it has received backing from Fast Forward Venture Studio. Clickafix brings seamless services to customers' doorsteps—from plumbing and electrical repairs to carpentry, AC, and refrigeration—via a digital home warranty business model.
Based in Nigeria, the sixth most populous country in the world with over 200 million people, Clickafix was founded by Arusha Goswami and Pawan Bhandari. The company’s platform and business model brings quality control, a defined and secure pricing structure, and greater convenience to Nigeria’s home repair and services market. Clickafix customers can book qualified professionals for various tasks via phone, WhatsApp, or the Clickafix mobile or web app. The model includes training and certification for Clickafix professionals.
This serves a pressing market need in Nigeria, where the home services industry suffers from a lack of standards, formality, and trust. Repair workers are not certified or insured and customers have to haggle, for lack of a transparent price system.
Clickafix is disrupting home repair convention in Nigeria by offering fixed rate membership plans that provide on-demand, high-quality services to loyal customers in Lagos and Abuja. Clickafix has also created the Clickafix Academy (with instructional faculty across Nigeria, South Africa, and India) to train and certify technicians.
Clickafix’s repair and maintenance service plans protect customers against the high cost of unexpected repair bills. In the future, Clickafix plans to open dedicated service centers for major electronics brands and expand certification programs for technicians nationwide in Nigeria.
"We've seen many companies try and fail to crack the home services space in Nigeria. What makes Clickafix truly unique is the strength of the team and their deep understanding of the challenge," said Opeyemi Awoyemi, General Partner at Fast Forward Venture Studio.
"Founders, Pawan and Arusha bring deep experience across training, operations, product and design. Their understanding of the core problems coupled with strong execution capabilities convinced us they have what it takes to transform this fragmented market," said Awoyemi.
"We are thrilled to have the backing of the experienced team at Fast Forward as we scale our vision of delivering exceptional home services across Nigeria. Unlike so many investors who write a check and then check out, Fast Forward is committed to spending productive time with us and seeing us succeed," said Pawan Bhandari, Co-Founder and CEO of Clickafix.
Clickafix welcomes inquiries from property managers, estates, and offices interested in worry-free maintenance in Lagos and Abuja.
About Clickafix
Founded in 2022, Clickafix brings professional, on-demand home services to households and offices in Lagos and Abuja. Clickafix is backed by leading African venture capital firm Fast Forward Venture Studio. More information can be found at www.clickafix.com.
About Fast Forward
Fast Forward is a venture studio that builds and backs founders and companies to unlock prosperity in Africa through technology.
Fast Forward provides first-in capital with priority on platform and infrastructure plays. Fast Forward portfolio companies have scaled in multiple sectors and gained follow-on investment from prominent accelerators and investors, such as Y-Combinator, TechStars, and Base10 partners. Current Fast Forward backed startups include Bumpa, Dojah, Chimoney, Caregave Health, Cloudmall, Priv Health, and Cribstock.
You can learn more about Fast Forward Venture Studio and Fund at https://fastforward.fund/.
