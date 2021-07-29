DC United (6-7-2) vs. FC Cincinnati (3-7-4)
Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +180, DC United +138, Draw +254; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: DC United visits FC Cincinnati in Eastern Conference action.
FC Cincinnati went 4-15-4 overall and 2-5-4 at home in the 2020 season. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals last season and registered five assists.
DC United went 5-12-6 overall a season ago while going 3-6-2 on the road. DC United scored 25 goals last season, averaging 1.1 per game.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Allan Cruz, Zico Bailey (injured), Ronald Matarrita, Calvin Harris (injured).
DC United: Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Russell Canouse, Paul Arriola, Edison Flores (injured), Steve Birnbaum, Adrien Perez, Nigel Robertha, Donovan Pines.
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.