Orlando City SC (8-4-5) vs. FC Cincinnati (3-7-6)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati plays Orlando City SC after playing to a draw in three straight home games.

FC Cincinnati finished 4-15-4 overall and 2-5-4 at home a season ago. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals a season ago and recorded five assists.

Orlando City SC finished 11-4-8 overall and 3-3-5 on the road during the 2020 season. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 33.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. Orlando City SC won the last meeting 3-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Zico Bailey (injured), Calvin Harris (injured).

Orlando City SC: Pedro Gallese (injured), Alexandre Pato (injured), Jhegson Mendez (injured).

———

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Trending Video

Recommended for you