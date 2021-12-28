MILL VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 28, 2021--
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of two WellNow Urgent Care properties for $5.4 million. The properties are located in highly trafficked corridors in New York and both leases are with the corporate entity. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.
About FCPT
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.
