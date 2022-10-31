DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022--
The "FDA Advertising and Promotion" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The FDA Advertising and Promotion Manual explains Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regulations and guidelines for the advertising and promotion of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biologics, foods, veterinary medicines and cosmetics.
The entire range of marketing vehicles is examined - the Internet, print ads, scientific symposia, television and radio ads, detailers, press releases, sponsored studies, celebrity endorsements, media tours and teleconferences.
The Manual is designed to clarify the legal and regulatory complexities surrounding compliance. It will keep you up to date on new activity at the federal and state level, provide you with expert insight and practical guidance that you can use to bolster your compliance policies and procedures and keep your marketing efforts on track.
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview: Advertising and Promotion Regulation
- FDA's Advertising Organization: Who Does What
- Federal Trade Commission
- Prescription Drugs
- Biologics
- Medical Devices
- Foods, OTC Drugs, Non-restricted Medical Devices and Cosmetics
- Veterinary Medicine
- FDA Enforcement
For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o375za
