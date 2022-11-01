DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--
The "FDA Enforcement Module" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The FDA Enforcement Manual is the comprehensive online resource guide to the Food and Drug Administration's enforcement authority, policies and practices for the drug, medical device, biologics, food, cosmetics and tobacco industries.
Content
- Overview of FDA Enforcement
- FDA's Enforcement Organization: Who Does What
- Inspections
- Warning Letters
- Adverse Publicity Disseminated by FDA
- Recalls and Administrative Injunction
- Product Approvals
- Government Contracts
- Imports
- Civil Money Penalties
- Seizures
- Injunctions
- Criminal Liability
- Criminal Case Development
- Sentencing
- Current Good Manufacturing Practices
