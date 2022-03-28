FILE - This Aug. 2, 2018 file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency's campus in Silver Spring, Md. The Food and Drug Administration has issued a negative review of a closely watched experimental drug for the debilitating illness known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The review comes ahead of a meeting this week for outside experts to vote on the drug for ALS. The drug has been the focal point of a lobbying campaign by patients, their families and lawmakers. FDA reviewers said Monday, March 28, 2022 the single study from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals was “not persuasive” due to missing data, errors in enrolling patients and other problems.