North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.