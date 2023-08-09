Febreze Introduces the NEW Mood Collection, Designed to Help Consumers Set Moods at Home

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2023--
For decades, air care brands have been asking people how they want a room to smell. But Febreze, the brand that has reinvented the way people refresh their homes for the last 25 years, is now asking them how they want it to feel. Introducing the new Mood Collection from Febreze, a set of three high-quality, blended scents designed to set the atmosphere of every room in your home, whether you’re in need of relaxation, giving your space an alluring feeling, or looking to feel invigorated.
The NEW Mood Collection from Febreze includes three new luxurious scents designed to create moods for every room in your home, whether you need a boost of energy, time to restore, or a little help romanticizing your space. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Each scent in the Mood Collection features fragrance notes known to evoke certain moods—such as citrus for energy, roses for romance, and shea butter for calming. Additionally, marking a departure from traditional Febreze offerings like Linen & Sky or Mediterranean Lavender, the variety is named for the mood it evokes, rather than the fragrance profile.
The three scents in the new lineup are:
- Refresh & Energize, surfacing notes of rejuvenating water reminiscent of a cool, rushing waterfall, along with zesty orange blossom, to awaken the senses with optimistic energy.
- Romance & Desire, which infuses the delicate allure of pink rose petals with the effervescent excitement of a champagne spritz for an intoxicating aura of beauty, elegance, and romance.
- Soothe & Restore, calling to mind whipped warm sugar and shea butter for a delectable scent with soft, velvety notes that ease tension and build a sanctuary of serenity and restoration.
“Our research revealed consumers are interested in air care not only as a way to fight odors and leave a fresh scent behind, but specifically as a way to impact their moods,” said Angelica Matthews, Febreze Brand Vice President. “The new Mood Collection delivers on an emotional need. Not only does it just smell great, but it helps consumers shift from considering how an air freshener can make their room smell, to how an air freshener can make their room feel.”
To celebrate the launch, Febreze partnered with three up-and-coming musicians to produce songs that complement each of the three new Mood Collection scents. The Febreze setlist includes:
- Refresh & Energize by Four Washington
Four Washington is a breakout family band from Jackson, Mississippi, beloved by TikTok’ers who say their songs just hit different. It’s little wonder why: siblings Cameron, Carmen, Reginald Jr., and Arrianna clearly have a touchingly strong sibling bond and first received renown for their acapella covers of popular songs, all perfectly in sync.
- The song was inspired by Four Washington’s signature vocal harmonies, using upbeat instrumentals to capture the energizing vibe created by Refresh & Energize. It also reflects the group’s love of diverse harmonies coming together as one – the same way the varying scent cues blend together to create a unique and inspired scent.
- Romance & Desire by Wé Ani
While Wé Ani’s musical prowess was clear early on as a kid at the Harlem School of the Arts, she captured the hearts of the country with her soulful performance on The Voice. Since then, she has shared the stage with legendary artists, and become a top 5 finalist on season 21 of American Idol. Wé is a committed humanitarian and a worldwide ambassador for World Vision, dedicating her time and resources to making a positive impact on communities in need.
- The song begins like a romantic homage to classic R&B, before transforming into a dynamic vocal performance from Wé. This slow buildup and the powerful, yet refined production, were composed to capture the mood created by Romance & Desire.
- Soothe & Restore by Ebony Loren
Ebony Loren is a 22-year-old singer/songwriter based in Los Angeles whose passion for music sparked early: she has been singing ever since she learned to speak and she taught herself how to play guitar and piano. Ebony enjoys making acoustic pop music with heavy R&B and jazz influences, and hopes to reach people all over the world with her music, and to become a role model for young artists just like herself.
- Ebony’s signature acoustic, soft pop style perfectly reflects the mood evoked by Soothe & Restore. She took creative inspiration from the sweet and soothing notes, aiming to create a track that was calming, yet uplifting.
The new songs help amplify the emotional effect of each Mood Collection scent in the home by harmonizing scent with sound. The collaborations will live on TikTok and the radio, and represent yet another way Febreze is providing a platform for up-and-coming artists to share their talents with a broader audience.
The new Mood Collection from Febreze will be available online and at major retailers nationwide with an MSRP of $3.30. To learn more, visit Febreze.com.
