MIAMI — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent, teaching a gun instruction class at a West Miami-Dade County gun range, was shot Wednesday morning and was pronounced dead at the hospital where doctors were unable to revive him.
Details of the shooting weren’t immediately clear but sources familiar with the incident said it was accidental.
CBP Spokeswoman Rachel Torres confirmed one of her agents had been shot at the range and died of his injuries at the hospital.
“We did have a CBP officer critically wounded this morning. He was teaching a class,” she said.
Miami-Dade Police have released little information on the shooting, which happened at Trail Glades Range, near the intersection of Krome Avenue and Tamiami Trail, just before 11 a.m. They released a brief statement on the incident early Wednesday afternoon saying an adult male with a gunshot wound was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. The property is owned by Miami-Dade County, which will lead the investigation into the agent’s death.
