World leading closed system solution provider FEELM has joined forces with leading vaping brand RELX to launch the UK vape industry’s first whole-chain recycling scheme for single use devices.
The initiative aims to address the growing concerns surrounding single use products being thrown away by consumers and the environmental impact caused by them ending up in landfill.
It follows estimates from independent non-profit organization Material Focus that 1.3 million single use vape devices are discarded each week in the UK which, taken over a year, contain enough lithium to power 1,200 electric vehicles.
Also, based on market research by Opinium, around 168 million disposable vapes are bought annually in the UK, with half of those being thrown out with regular waste rather than being disposed of in a waste electricals recycling bin or being returned to the retailer.
This new initiative will see FEELM, the flagship brand of inhalation tech company SMOORE, team up with leading single use vape provider RELX to implement sustainability strategies which will benefit both their business partners, customers and the wider community.
The initiative involves a household collection system, a transparent recycling process and retailer partnerships to make it as easy as possible for consumers to participate.
Consumers can send their used vapes to FEELM either through pre-paid postage labels downloaded online or by visiting one of the retail partners. The household collection system simplifies the recycling process, making it more accessible to a broader audience.
To encourage consumers to participate in the recycling scheme, FEELM plans to introduce an incentive mechanism that boosts consumer engagement. For every ten used devices sent back, RELX provides a brand new RELX Magic Go disposable vape with FEELM Max technology. The FEELM Max boasts impressive performance and sets a new TPD-compliant industry benchmark, offering 800 puffs with its 2 ML capacity.
By fostering a recycling mindset and strengthening education around recycling, the company aims to create a more environmentally conscious community that actively participates in sustainable practices.
By offering a comprehensive and convenient recycling method, FEELM and RELX hope to raise the environmental awareness of end users, inspire trust in the recycling system and encourage consumers to play their part in helping protect the environment.
Delivering the Social Responsibility
Commenting on the recycling scheme, Johnny Zhang, Assistant President at FEELM said: “We firmly believe that disposables have a critical part to play in helping the UK achieve its smokefree aspirations. The industry needs to do much more in the environmental department, but it is starting to make headway.
“Our green innovation program is well underway, but we are now ramping it up significantly to ensure we don’t just help protect adult smokers’ lives but also the planet too.
“This commitment to making recycling more accessible demonstrates our dedication to corporate social responsibility and environmental sustainability. As this initiative gains traction, we hope it will serve as a model for other industries looking to implement eco-friendly practices and engage adult customers in their sustainability efforts.”
Chris Aikens, Senior External Affairs Manager for Europe at RELX International, said: “We are pleased to be working with SMOORE on this project which highlights our commitment to the long-term sustainability of disposable devices. These products provide a useful tool to enable adult smokers to make the switch from combustible cigarettes and their full potential needs to be recognised. This recycling scheme will benefit both the planet and adult consumers.”
