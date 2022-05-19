 FEELM Commits to Net-zero Carbon Emissions By 2050

SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 19, 2022--
FEELM, the flagship atomization tech brand belonging to SMOORE, today released its “Race to Zero” plan and roadmap to carbon neutrality. The plan brings forward FEELM’s ambitions to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 in its direct production activities and indirect purchased energy (scope 1&2). Meanwhile, FEELM makes a commitment that renewable energies will account for 30% of its total energy consumption by 2030.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519005482/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
As one of China’s first atomization tech brands to make a carbon neutrality commitment, FEELM pledges to reach net zero in full supply chain and full product lifespan by developing sustainable products, improving energy efficiency with automated production, supporting the supply chain in decarbonization, and increasing renewable energies and eco-friendly materials.
FEELM, being the world ‘s largest closed vape system solution provider, plays a significant role in the global vaping supply chain. On the one hand, it provides millions of global consumers with premium product experience by virtue of partnership with vaping brands around the world; on the other hand, FEELM has been leading a sustainable revolution in the supply chain.
Leading on Sustainability by introducing FUTURE series solutions
FEELM has been leading on sustainability and green product innovations, which is the industry’s driving force towards carbon neutrality. Committed to providing global customers with zero carbon technologies, FEELM has introduced FUTURE series solutions, which feature recyclability, disassemblability, biodegradability and minimalist design.
Since 2019, FEELM has already pioneered a number of green vaping solutions. For example, it won iF Design Award 2020 for disposable paper e-cigarette, which is made up of spiral composite paper tube, improving the degradability rate to approximately 76% of the total volume, compared with the plastic used in traditional vaping products.
Moreover, FEELM is ready to unveil another eco-friendly non-nicotine disposable e-cigarette at Vaper Expo UK 2022 in late May. This product was awarded Red Dot Awards for Product Design 2022. Its external structure is composed of recyclable and reusable aluminum foil. It looks like a paper foil pouch and itself serves as a packaging bag, hence the reduction of packaging materials.
Supporting the Global Supply Chain in Decarbonization
In addition to developing sustainable products, FEELM has also partnered with suppliers to develop and encourage utilizing biodegradable materials while optimizing the water, electricity and gas consumption management. FEELM is also working with global customers to promote the recycling and reusing, so as to explore a feasible path towards carbon neutrality for the product lifespan and the supply chain.
As a manufacturer with environmental awareness, FEELM has supported vaping brands around the world in reducing carbon footprint and empowered our customers to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050, by eliminating unnecessary plastic packaging. For example, FEELM removed single-use plastics from packaging of one of its major customers. Having removed silicone caps from e-liquid pods, it replaced all plastic tray packaging with a pulp alternate. By 2020, FEELM had already helped this customer save over 100 tons of disposable plastics, which are equivalent to 4 million plastic bottles.
To date, China has accounted for close to 90% of global production of vaping products. As the world ‘s largest closed vape system solution provider, FEELM is devoted to facilitating carbon neutrality of the whole supply chain. It has been exploring innovative, customized carbon reduction solutions along with partners, covering a full circle from raw material supply, product design, production, consumption to recycling and reusing.
FEELM has established a series of automated production lines to optimize energy efficiency. According to its in-house greenhouse gas control and water management procedures, FEELM’s greenhouse gas emissions and water consumption have decreased by 16% and 9.4% year-on-year in 2021 respectively. For example, one of FEELM’s automatic factory has saved 2.298 million kilowatts of electricity, which is equivalent to a reduction of 601 tons of carbon emissions in 2021.
Complying with International Standards, and Making Carbon Management More Transparent
Aiming for the goal that 30% of total energy consumption will come from renewable source by 2030, FEELM is also benchmarked against the standards of international organizations. In 2022, FEELM has introduced Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) standards to its operation and production. Moving forward, FEELM plans to set up science-based emission reduction targets by submitting to Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a collaboration established in 2015 between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). By May 11, 2022, there are 2,466 companies from more than 70 countries and regions have joined the initiative, including 152 Chinese companies and one fifth of Forbes 500 companies.
“As a pioneer in going global in Chinese vaping industry, FEELM has been leveraging its full supply chain advantages and fundamental R&D in reducing carbon footprints. As China has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2060, FEELM is ready to fulfill its carbon neutral commitment to Chinese vaping industry, so as to explore a lower-carbon, greener and more sustainable development path with cutting-edge technologies,” said Frank Han, Senior Vice President of SMOORE and President of FEELM.
Moving forward, FEELM will continue to reduce the carbon footprints of vaping products by promoting the R&D and application of innovative green technologies and eco-friendly materials. In collaboration with suppliers and clients, FEELM is also committed to exploring and developing the recycling and reusing mechanism of vape pod cartridges, thereby playing a more significant role in the decarbonization of the industry.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519005482/en/
CONTACT: Claire Dong
KEYWORD: CHINA ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT OTHER ENERGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TOBACCO SPECIALTY ALTERNATIVE ENERGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS VENTURE CAPITAL ENERGY TECHNOLOGY ENVIRONMENT RETAIL OTHER TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: FEELM
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/19/2022 04:41 AM/DISC: 05/19/2022 04:41 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519005482/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.