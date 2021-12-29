HURST, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2021--
Fenix Parent LLC, operating as Fenix Parts (“Fenix Parts”), a leading recycler and reseller of original equipment manufacturer automotive parts, announced today it has completed its acquisition of the assets of All Foreign Used Auto Parts, Inc. (“All Foreign”) in Columbus, Ohio.
All Foreign is a full-service automotive recycling facility servicing the central Ohio market. This is Fenix Parts' first acquisition in the Midwest.
Bill Stevens, CEO of Fenix Parts, said, “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of All Foreign in Columbus and are excited about the addition of its experienced and talented team to the Fenix family. We are committed to expanding our footprint beyond Fenix Parts’ established presence in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest markets. The acquisition of All Foreign is our first step towards establishing a Midwest presence as we develop significant production capacity and expand our total addressable market. We are excited about our expansion plans into other Midwest markets. I want to give a special welcome to the team at All Foreign. We sincerely look forward to working with you.”
Fenix Parts continues to pursue opportunities that align with its strategic development plans. Current auto recycling owners interested in learning more about Fenix’s acquisition process should email info@fenixparts.com
About Fenix Parts
Fenix Parts, Inc. is a leading recycler and reseller of OEM automotive products. The company’s primary business is auto recycling, which is the recovery and resale of OEM parts, components, and systems reclaimed from damaged, totaled or low value vehicles. Fenix was founded in 2014 to create a network that offers sales, fulfillment, and distribution in key regional markets in the United States. Fenix currently operates locations in the Northeast, Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest, and the Fenix companies have been in business for more than 25 years on average.
About Stellex Capital Management LLC
With offices in New York, Detroit and London, Stellex Capital is a private equity firm with over $2.6 billion in AUM. Stellex seeks to identify and deploy capital in opportunities that have the potential to provide stability, improvement, and growth. Portfolio companies benefit from Stellex’s industry knowledge, operating capabilities, network of senior executives, strategic insight and access to capital. Sectors of particular focus include specialty manufacturing, industrial and business services, aerospace & defense, automotive, and government services. Additional information may be found at www.stellexcapital.com
