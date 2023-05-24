PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2023--
Fennemore, a leading U.S. law firm, today announced that it posted the single largest year-over-year revenue growth among all firms in The American Lawyer 2023 Am Law 200, the listing of the 200 largest law firms in the country ranked by gross revenue. Fennemore’s revenue grew by a staggering 45% in 2022 versus 2021—outpacing the 2.7 - 4.1% average among the Am Law 100 and 200, respectively.
James Goodnow, Fennemore’s CEO and managing partner said, “This milestone is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our extraordinary team members here at Fennemore.” He added, “it also represents the result of our relentless focus on finding better ways to serve clients and deliver legal services.”
Consistent with its commitment to innovation and growth, Fennemore is launching Fennemore Labs, a pioneering idea incubator focused on researching and implementing cutting-edge technologies, including generative AI, to transform the legal practice. “As the legal landscape continues to undergo rapid change, Fennemore is positioned to lead through the ideas born from Fennemore Labs,” remarked Goodnow.
Led by firm director David McCarville and a team of partners, associates, technologists, and business leaders, Fennemore Labs aims to identify and implement solutions for clients through a "sense, seek, seize" process resulting in efficient, innovative ideas.
“Fennemore Labs represents the future of legal industry innovation,” noted Goodnow. “We're excited to embark on this journey, breaking traditional boundaries and paving the way for a new era of legal service delivery. It's about more than just keeping up with the industry; it's about setting the pace and driving change.”
Founded in 1885, Fennemore is a full-service law firm committed to delivering legal excellence, embracing change, and fostering an innovative and collaborative culture to serve clients better. With 15 offices across the U.S., Fennemore continues to set the standard in providing comprehensive legal solutions. To learn more about the firm, visit www.FennemoreLaw.com.
