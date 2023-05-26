PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 26, 2023--
Ferring Pharmaceuticals (Ferring) announced that its clinical development partner, Seikagaku Corporation (Seikagaku), achieved positive topline results for its registrational Phase 3 clinical trial of SI-6603, an investigational treatment for lumbar disc herniation (generic name: Condoliase).
The study was a randomized, double-blind, controlled, parallel-group, comparative study of SI-6603 in 352 patients with lumbar disc herniation. The primary endpoint for the trial was met. SI-6603 showed statistically significant improvement in worst leg pain score, as assessed by a 100 mm Visual Analog Scale (VAS), versus control at 13 weeks after injection. SI-6603 was generally well-tolerated.
Based on the positive study outcome, Seikagaku plans to proceed with preparation for a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Ferring plans to commercialize the product in the United States and has received further rights to develop, register and commercialize SI-6603 worldwide, excluding Japan.
“In the United States, 2-3% of the population suffers from radicular leg pain or sciatica caused by lumbar disc herniation 1 and current pharmacological treatment options are inadequate,” said Elizabeth Garner, MD, MPH, Chief Scientific Officer, Ferring USA. “The positive topline results offer the hope of a non-surgical treatment option for patients and their healthcare providers.”
About SI-6603
SI-6603, which contains Condoliase as its active pharmaceutical ingredient, is intended to treat lumbar disc herniation via a single, direct intradiscal injection. It has the potential benefit of not requiring general anesthesia and being less invasive to patients than surgical treatment.
Marketing approval for SI-6603 in Japan was obtained from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in March 2018, and SI-6603 has been marketed as HERNICORE ® 1.25 units for intradiscal injection through Seikagaku Corporation’s Japanese sales partner Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan) since August 1, 2018. 2
About Ferring Pharmaceuticals
Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to helping people around the world build families and live better lives. In the United States, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and maternal health, uro-oncology and in specialty areas within gastroenterology, including microbiome therapeutics, and orthopaedics. For more information, call 1-888-FERRING (1-888-337-7464) or visit www.ferringusa.com.
