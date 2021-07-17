BOSTON (AP) — A ferry boat collided with another vessel in Nantucket Harbor in heavy fog, although both ships were able to make it to their destinations, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
The collision happened at about 8:45 p.m. Friday, The Boston Globe reported. The Hy-Line ferry was leaving the harbor when it struck the other vessel, The Razor Bill, said Petty Officer Amanda Wyrick, a guard spokesperson. No injuries were reported, she said.
The cause of the collision was under investigation, she said.