FerTex Properties has superseded its company business plan and three year forecast within its first year. We are honored and remain humble as we begin phase #7 of FerTex Properties.
Phase #7 will begin before the end of 2023. The additional work required will take shape over time and continue to be created together – across all channels, our cleaning partners and the FerTex customer support team, along with Astin’s Handyman Services – between each of us along with the feedback we received from the families we serve.
FerTex also announced the appointment of Vincent Ferrucci as Chief Executive Officer.
It takes courage to start a business from the ground up, but often the most important ingredients are belief and passion. For Vincent Ferrucci, it was his undeniable passion for traveling and his unique career path in delivering top-notch customer service to millions of customers that led him to creating FerTex Properties.
Since opening its doors in 2022, FerTex Properties has become the place to book your next vacation with locations across the U.S., including Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, and Puerto Rico.
Ferrucci said creating FerTex Properties was a passion project to fill a gap in his life after retiring from a 25+ year career in uniquely designed companies that all delivered top-notch services, such as Jenny Craig, Sylvan Learning Centers, Metabolic Research Centers, and NY Kids Club & NY Preschool, where he served as CEO until February 2022.
As the Top executive of a prestigious preschool, with several locations, 19 to be exact, his dedication, passion and character were put to the test. He had to find creative and innovative ways to keep the business alive, clean, safe, and sustainable, so that their students could continue with their education. He did not fail, and exceeded all expectations.
As the tide was turning and the pandemic was no longer the number one priority on everyone’s mind, Vincent was able to comfortably walk away after delivering on his promise to his team of keeping the business alive and all locations opened.
We’re seeing unprecedented cultural division and economic trauma for so many – all while navigating through a once in a lifetime pandemic. Vacations only seemed to be a dream for so many and could now become reality for families around the world again. It was important to Vincent that everyone felt welcome, safe and at home when on vacation.
Vincent discovered this amazing opportunity and this huge hole in the market place of vacation rentals delivering five star service for its customers. “It was very exciting to discover something new and exhilarating,” Ferrucci said. “If you're building a business, it takes so much time, effort, money, blood, sweat, and tears, all of it.”
So Ferrucci did what he has always done in his career; and that was jump in the trenches with creating phase #1.
Our mission is simple – to provide you safe, clean and luxurious accommodation to help lay down the foundation for the vacation of your dreams. Our team works tirelessly to ensure the only thing you need to think about is making memories that will last a lifetime!
About FerTex Properties
FerTex Properties was created in 2022 to make your travel accommodation experience painless and pleasant. From our hospitality, affordable pricing, quick response, to our personalized touches during your stay, we will ensure your visit will be a memorable one.
Our travels around the world have shown us what 5-star services and accommodations should be, and how to get it on a budget. FerTex Properties’ mission is to create a safe, comfortable and luxurious space for you and your loved ones. No detail is too small. Our budget-friendly homes are carefully chosen, and designed, with one goal-to be the foundation for the vacation of your dreams. No matter the destination, the most important part of any vacation is the memories you will make to last a lifetime.
