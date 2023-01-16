DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 16, 2023--
The "Fertility Supplements Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fertility supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% during 2022-2027. The global industry will likely grow healthy due to attractive long-term growth from favorable demographic and social/cultural shifts. Fertility supplements are a growing industry with high opportunities for manufacturers, especially for vendors offering fertility supplement solutions that male and female consumers widely use. Factors like growing awareness regarding fertility health, increasing advanced maternal age population (women) in developed and emerging markets, rapidly increasing population of infertile couples worldwide, and awareness of infertility issues among the global adult population are boosting the fertility supplements market.
The fertility supplements are chemically manufactured solutions that improve fertility levels in men and women. Fertility supplements contain vitamins, minerals, hormones, antioxidants, and other ingredients that can boost fertility. In recent years, fertility supplements containing plant-derived ingredients have been in high demand. For men, fertility supplements help to increase sperm motility, count, and testosterone level. On another side for women, fertility supplements help to elevate the estrogen level and improve the menstrual cycle. Fertility supplements deliver significant benefits for improving the fertility level, such as it helps to build hormones that further support reproductive procedures, positively influencing the fertility supplements market growth.
Market Dynamics
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Advances, Research, & Credibility in Fertility Supplements
- Increase in Product Launches
- Focus on Natural Fertility Supplements
Market Growth Enablers
- Increase in Prevalence of Infertility Rate
- Increase in Government & Public Initiatives for Fertility Awareness
- Trend of Delayed Pregnancies
Market Restraints
- Lack of Awareness & Low Access to Fertility Treatments in Emerging Markets
- Side Effects Related to Fertility Supplements
- Presence of Alternatives to Fertility Supplements
SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
Segmentation by Form
- Natural
- Synthetic & Blend
Segmentation by Type
- Capsule
- Tablet
- Soft Gel
- Powder
- Liquid
Segmentation by Gender
- Women
- Men
Segmentation by Purchase Channels
- Over-the-counter (OTC)
- Prescription
Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- UK
- APAC
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
Key Vendors
- Coast Science
- Exeltis USA
- Fairhaven Health
- LENUS Pharma GesmbH
- Vitabiotics Ltd.
Other Prominent Vendors
- AdvaCare Pharma
- Bayer Ag
- Beli
- CaDi- Cambridge Diagnostic Imaging
- Carlson Labs
- DCMG Laboratories
- Elan Healthcare
- Eu Natural
- Fermenta Biotech
- FullWell
- Hera (HeraNow)
- iNova Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd.
- Laboratorios Fertypharm S.L.
- Life Extension
- Nestle
- Nature's Craft
- Nutra Business
- Nua Fertility
- Ocean Healthcare
- Orthomol
- Ovaterra
- Pragati Biocare Pvt. Ltd.
- Premama
- Puritan's Pride
- Ritual
- Renova Nutrition
- Supplemena
- Seeking Health
- TTK
- Thorne
- Wellbeing Nutrition
- Zenith Nutrition
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. How big is the fertility supplements market?
2. What is the growth rate of the global fertility supplements market?
3. What are the growing trends in the global fertility supplements market?
4. How big is the North American fertility supplements market?
5. Who are the key players in the global fertility supplements market growth?
6. Which region has the most extensive fertility supplements market share globally?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
8 Premium Insights
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
10 Market Growth Enablers
11 Market Restraints
12 Market Landscape
13 Form
14 Type
15 Gender
16 Purchase Channel
17 Geography
18 Europe
19 North America
20 Apac
21 Latin America
22 Middle East & Africa
23 Competitive Landscape
24 Key Company Profiles
25 Other Prominent Vendors
26 Report Summary
27 Quantitative Summary
28 Appendix
