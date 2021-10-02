BOSTON (AP) — The number of students in Massachusetts public schools who tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week was down slightly from the previous week, but more staff members contracted the disease, according to the latest data from state education officials.
The number of positive cases among students for the week that ended Wednesday was 2,054, down from 2,236 the previous week, according to numbers released Thursday by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
However, the number of faculty and staff cases rose to 345 from 318 the previous week.
About 920,000 students and 140,000 staffers are currently engaged in in-person classes, the department said.
Springfield had the most cases with 80, followed by New Bedford with 70, and Worcester with 68.
Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley announced earlier this week that students and staff will be required to continue wearing face coverings indoors through at least Nov. 1.