FHLB Dallas Joins Village of Ruidoso for the Opening of a New Mexico Housing Development

Village officials, affordable housing advocates and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) came together this week to celebrate the opening of a housing development serving low-income residents in the Village of Ruidoso, New Mexico. FHLB Dallas provided a $200,000 donation through the Village’s Affordable Housing Bank and Trust following the fatal 2022 McBride Fire.
The funds helped address the immediate housing needs of low-income residents who lost their homes to the April 2022 fire that killed two people and destroyed more than 200 homes. In addition to providing housing to displaced families, the new housing development, called Mechem Meadows, will serve as workforce housing for the area.
“We appreciate the donation from FHLB Dallas that helped our fellow New Mexicans during a difficult time,” said Village of Ruidoso City Manager Ron Sena.
The contribution, along with funding from the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority, helped support housing and infrastructure costs.
“Helping communities recover after a natural disaster is something we are proud to be able to do, and it’s wonderful to combine that effort with this affordable housing initiative,” said Greg Hettrick, senior vice president and director of Community Investment for FHLB Dallas.
