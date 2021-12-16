Fiberon to Introduce New Products at 2022 Virtual Experience

MAUMEE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2021--
Fiberon invites trade professionals to the 2022 Fiberon Virtual Experience, allowing them to explore a collection of new, on-trend products and programs designed to educate homeowners and trade professionals alike. The 2022 Virtual Experience launches Feb. 1, 2022 at fiberondecking.com/virtual-experience.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216006229/en/
The Fiberon Virtual Experience includes interactive outdoor environments featuring an in-depth look at Fiberon products. (Photo: Business Wire)
This enhanced interactive learning experience fully immerses participants as they discover new and current Fiberon products that can be used to create a beautiful, durable outdoor living space.
Within the Virtual Experience, participants can interact with Fiberon’s full product offering – including decking, railing, furniture, lighting, fasteners and cladding – by changing product colors, turning lighting on and off, and more. A backyard movie theater environment features more information about Fiberon Balance, our sustainability initiative. Informative product videos provide a more in-depth look at each Fiberon product line.
“This year’s Virtual Experience includes some enhanced features designed to best showcase our new products and programs,” said Mark Ayers, senior vice president of marketing and product development for Fiberon.
In addition to new and current product information, the Fiberon 2022 Virtual Experience also provides educational materials, including information on how to properly install Fiberon products and access to helpful selling tools. Participants will also get a preview of how Fiberon is utilizing upcoming partnerships to better support their trade partners.
“The Virtual Experience gives our customers the ability to explore our new products, programs, marketing materials and training opportunities on their own time, in the comfort of their home or office,” said Chris Hayn, vice president of sales for Fiberon.
The Fiberon 2022 Virtual Experience launches Feb. 1, 2022. Registration is now open at fiberondecking.com/virtual-experience.
Participants have 24/7 access to view this content online at their convenience, using a desktop, laptop or mobile device. Experts are on hand to answer questions in real time, Feb. 1 through Feb. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. For media inquiries, including requests for interviews and guided tours through the virtual environment, contact Kevin Metz at kevinmetz@upshot.com.
Shareable Highlights
- Fiberon invites trade professionals to the Fiberon 2022 Virtual Experience, allowing them to explore a collection of new, on-trend products and programs. Learn more at fiberondecking.com/virtual-experience.
- The Fiberon 2022 Virtual Experience launches Feb. 1, 2022. Registration is now open at fiberondecking.com/virtual-experience.
About Fiberon
Founded in 1997, Fiberon is a leading U.S. manufacturer of wood-alternative decking, railing and cladding distributed worldwide. Fiberon products are available in a wide range of styles and price points, all providing the warmth and beauty of natural wood without the costly, time-consuming maintenance. Fiberon PE decking contains a minimum of 94% recycled content. Fiberon maintains operations in North Carolina and Idaho. For more information, visit www.fiberondecking.com or call 800-573-8841.
Fiberon is part of the Outdoors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. The Company’s growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands include Moen and the House of Rohl within the Global Plumbing Group, outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe, and MasterBrand Cabinets’ wide-ranging offerings from Mantra, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216006229/en/
CONTACT: Kevin Metz
312.507.9690
KEYWORD: OHIO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER MANUFACTURING SPECIALTY CHEMICALS/PLASTICS MANUFACTURING RETAIL RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE
SOURCE: Fiberon
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/16/2021 08:31 PM/DISC: 12/16/2021 08:32 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216006229/en