Fidelity Investments ®, one of the world’s leading global fixed income investment managers, today announced the launch of Fidelity Tactical Bond Fund (FBAGX), extending Fidelity’s lineup of fixed income strategies across the risk spectrum. The fund is now available to individual investors and financial advisors through Fidelity’s online brokerage platforms.
Measured against the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, Fidelity Tactical Bond Fund seeks a high level of current income and growth of capital by normally investing at least 80% of its assets in debt securities of all types and repurchase agreements for those securities. The fund has the flexibility to allocate assets across the full spectrum of the debt market, including investment-grade (those of medium and high quality), high yield and emerging market debt securities. The investment team will use a variety of investment techniques to manage the fund’s overall risk and interest rate risk, including sector rotation, asset allocation and security selection.
“Our suite of fixed income investment products leverages Fidelity’s investment capabilities and expertise as an active manager and offers investors a range of options to meet their evolving needs,” said Jamie Pagliocco, Fidelity’s Head of Fixed Income. “The introduction of Fidelity Tactical Bond Fund allows us to offer retail investors and financial advisors an even more robust array of products across the risk spectrum, and we believe it will appeal to those seeking a high level of current income and growth.”
Fidelity Tactical Bond Fund is co-managed by experienced investment professionals Jeffrey Moore and Michael Plage, who together have managed the Fidelity Investment Grade Bond Fund, since 2004 and 2016 respectively.
About Fidelity Investments
Fidelity’s mission is to inspire better futures and deliver better outcomes for the customers and businesses we serve. With assets under administration of $11.8 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.5 trillion as of December 31, 2021, we focus on meeting the unique needs of a diverse set of customers. Privately held for 75 years, Fidelity employs more than 57,000 associates who are focused on the long-term success of our customers. For more information about Fidelity Investments, visit https://www.fidelity.com/aboutfidelity/our-company.
Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. Contact Fidelity for a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this information. Read it carefully.
Keep in mind that investing involves risk. The value of your investment will fluctuate over time, and you may gain or lose money.
In general, the bond market is volatile, and fixed income securities carry interest rate risk. (As interest rates rise, bond prices usually fall, and vice versa. This effect is usually more pronounced for longer-term securities). Fixed income securities also carry inflation risk, liquidity risk, call risk and credit and default risks for both issuers and counterparties. Lower-quality fixed income securities involve greater risk of default or price changes due to potential changes in the credit quality of the issuer. Foreign investments involve greater risks than U.S. investments, and can decline significantly in response to adverse issuer, political, regulatory, market, and economic risks. Any fixed-income security sold or redeemed prior to maturity may be subject to loss.
Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is a broad based, flagship benchmark that measures the investment grade, US dollar-denominated, fixed-rate taxable bond market. The index includes Treasuries, government-related and corporate securities, mortgage-back securities (agency fixed rate pass-throughs), asset-backed securities and collateralized mortgage-backed securities (agency and non-agency). It is not possible to invest directly in an index.
