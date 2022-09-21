BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022--
Fidelity Institutional ®, the division of Fidelity Investments dedicated to providing technology, solutions and insights to wealth management firms and institutions, today announced the Fidelity Institutional Integration on Salesforce AppExchange, an enhancement designed to save time and deliver a more streamlined and connected platform experience. The integration, built on Financial Services Cloud, is currently in pilot for RIA and family office clients and is expected to be made available to all Fidelity Institutional clients by early 2023. It is the latest example of Fidelity’s focus on a seamless online customer experience across its businesses.
Available through Salesforce AppExchange, this new integration links clients’ financial accounts within Salesforce to their Fidelity Institutional accounts on Wealthscape℠, providing secure access to account information and the ability to initiate actions directly within Salesforce, including updating key account information. This new connected experience reduces complexity and streamlines important processes, allowing advisors to use the time saved to serve their clients. We expect to continue to enhance this integration with additional features, as well as explore integration with other Fidelity platforms, based on direct client feedback.
“Our Salesforce application reflects Fidelity’s ongoing commitment to improving our clients’ digital experiences and helping them achieve digital empowerment,” said Tricia Haskins, Head of Integration Solutions, Fidelity Investments. “We are constantly looking for new ways to enhance our integrations delivered through Integration Xchange, and one of our main priorities is developing more capabilities to make it easier for clients to build their own personalized experiences leveraging different technology providers in the ecosystem.”
Fidelity research shows that client focus (73%) and technology (65%) are among the top strategic areas advisory firms plan to focus on in the coming year, with automating workflows and optimizing technology integration as the top two technology strategies they plan to employ 1. “As the financial services ecosystem grows, it’s increasingly important that we offer third-party integrations that simplify our clients’ day-to-day routines and allow them to focus on personalized experiences for their end-investors,” said Rohit Mahna, Head of Client Growth, Fidelity Institutional.
For more information, please search “Fidelity Institutional” on Salesforce AppExchange.
About Fidelity Investments
Fidelity’s mission is to inspire better futures and deliver better outcomes for the customers and businesses we serve. With assets under administration of $9.9 trillion, including discretionary assets of $43.7 trillion as of June 30, 2022, we focus on meeting the unique needs of a diverse set of customers. Privately held for over 75 years, Fidelity employs more than 58,000 associates who are focused on the long-term success of our customers. For more information about Fidelity Investments, visit https://www.fidelity.com/about-fidelity/our-company.
The content provided herein is general in nature and is for informational purposes only. This information is not individualized and is not intended to serve as the primary or sole basis for your decisions as there may be other factors you should consider. Fidelity Institutional® does not provide financial or investment advice. You should conduct your own due diligence and analysis based on your specific needs.
Salesforce App Exchange ("Salesforce") is unaffiliated with Fidelity Investments. There is no form of legal partnership, agency affiliation, or similar relationship between Salesforce and Fidelity Investments, nor is such a relationship created or implied by the information herein. Fidelity Investments has not been involved with the preparation of the content supplied by Salesforce on their website and does not guarantee, or assume any responsibility for, its content. Fidelity Investments is a registered trademark of FMR LLC.
Third party marks are the property of their respective owners; all other marks are the property of FMR LLC. The third parties referenced herein are independent companies and are not affiliated with Fidelity Investments. Listing them does not suggest a recommendation or endorsement by Fidelity Investments of these third parties, of any third party or service, or the suitability of their product and services.
Salesforce, AppExchange, Financial Services Cloud and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.
Fidelity Institutional ® provides investment products through Fidelity Distributors Company LLC; clearing, custody, or other brokerage services through National Financial Services LLC or Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Members NYSE, SIPC. 245 Summer St., Boston, MA 02210.
1048007.1.0
© 2022 FMR LLC. All rights reserved.
________________________
1 Fidelity 2022 Industry Trends, Perspectives from Advisors (April 2022). Methodology: 426 respondents surveyed between March 23 – April 22, 2022. All panelists are screened for working with individual and/or small business investors, and are licensed and credentialed.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005216/en/
CONTACT: Follow us on Twitter@FidelityNews
VisitAbout Fidelityand our onlinenewsroom
Subscribeto email alerts for news from FidelityCorporate Communications
(617) 563-5800
fidelitymediarelations@fmr.comAnjelica Sena
(201) 915-7814
KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: APPS/APPLICATIONS MOBILE/WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY FINANCE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE DIGITAL CASH MANAGEMENT/DIGITAL ASSETS SMALL BUSINESS INTERNET ASSET MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Fidelity Investments
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/21/2022 08:30 AM/DISC: 09/21/2022 08:33 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005216/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.