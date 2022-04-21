BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 21, 2022--
Fidelity Investments ® today celebrated the grand opening of its first immersive metaverse experience aimed at offering a new way to learn investing basics. The platform is the latest move by Fidelity to create innovative ways to serve customer needs, especially the next generation of customers, as it becomes the first leading brokerage firm to offer an educational metaverse experience.
The Fidelity Stack, built in Decentraland, features a multi-level design complete with a lobby, dance floor, and rooftop sky garden for users to explore on foot – or even through teleport. In the Invest Quest at The Fidelity Stack, users are challenged to traverse the building learning the basics of ETF investing while gathering “orbs” along the way.
“Fidelity is constantly innovating as we re-imagine what it looks like to engage with customers as a trusted financial services company in the future,” said Kathryn Condon, head of marketing channels and emerging platforms at Fidelity. “As Web 3.0 takes shape, Fidelity is excited to bring our expertise in financial education to this new virtual space.”
In addition to providing a primer on different types of investment products, including ETFs, the experience celebrates the launch of Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET), a new thematic ETF that provides access to companies that develop, manufacture, distribute, or sell products or services related to establishing and enabling the metaverse. This ETF, along with others announced last week, is a self-indexed ETF using Fidelity’s proprietary indices, constructed by Fidelity’s quantitative investing team, to identify equity securities that offer exposure to these rapidly growing industries.
“The way we engage with each other and with our money is rapidly changing, whether that’s through the rise of blockchain technology or development of a new digital universe,” added Condon. “Our foray into the metaverse is designed with this in mind.”
The experience joins the Fidelity Reddit page and Fidelity’s TikTok account as some of the many resources for younger investors to improve their financial knowledge through informative content and actionable insights. To help investors better understand the metaverse and its associated investment opportunities, this Viewpoints article provides background: Enter the Metaverse.
“We’re part of a dynamic shift as young people take control of their finances in new ways,” said David Dintenfass, chief marketing officer and head of emerging customers at Fidelity. “The next generation seeks out financial education in all the places they spend time, whether physical or virtual. We’re committed to serve customers in these decentralized communities as they transform and grow.”
To visit The Fidelity Stack, click here (a desktop or laptop computer is required for Decentraland). To preview the experience from any device, click here.
Important Information
Before investing in any mutual fund or exchange-traded fund, you should consider its investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. Contact Fidelity for a prospectus, an offering circular, or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this information. Read it carefully.
Metaverse companies are subject to various risks, including those associated with limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel, intense competition, potentially rapid product obsolescence, impairment of intellectual property rights, disruptions in service, cybersecurity attacks, and changes in regulation. Although the fund’s underlying index uses a rules-based proprietary index methodology that seeks to identify such companies, there is no guarantee that this methodology will be successful.
ETFs are subject to market fluctuation and the risks of their underlying investments. ETFs have management fees and other expenses. Unlike mutual funds, ETF shares are bought and sold at market price, which may be higher or lower than their NAV, and are not individually redeemed from the fund.
Exchange-traded products (ETPs) are subject to market volatility and the risks of their underlying securities, which may include the risks associated with investing in smaller companies, foreign securities, commodities, and fixed income investments. Foreign securities are subject to interest rate, currency exchange rate, economic, and political risks, all of which are magnified in emerging markets. ETPs that target a small universe of securities, such as a specific region or market sector, are generally subject to greater market volatility, as well as to the specific risks associated with that sector, region, or other focus. ETPs that use derivatives, leverage, or complex investment strategies are subject to additional risks. The return of an index ETP is usually different from that of the index it tracks because of fees, expenses, and tracking error. An ETP may trade at a premium or discount to its net asset value (NAV) (or indicative value in the case of exchange-traded notes). The degree of liquidity can vary significantly from one ETP to another and losses may be magnified if no liquid market exists for the ETP's shares when attempting to sell them. Each ETP has a unique risk profile, detailed in its prospectus, offering circular, or similar material, which should be considered carefully when making investment decisions.
