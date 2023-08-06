TOYOTA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 6, 2023--
FIELDSTYLE works (Representative: Tomohiro Koike; Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture) will host OUTDOOR & LIFESTYLE FESTA - FIELDSTYLE JAMBOREE at AICHI SKY EXPO from Friday, November 10 to Sunday, November 12, 2023.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230726382643/en/
FIELDSTYLE JAMBOREE 2023 main image (Graphic: Business Wire)
FIELDSTYLE JAMBOREE 2023
FIELDSTYLE is an all-day exhibition where everyone can discover, negotiate, purchase, and experience a wide range of exciting content, including the latest camping gear, lifestyle products, custom cars, an urban sports show, and a food festival.
The previous FIELDSTYLE JAPAN event held on May 20 to 21 was a great success, attracting a record-breaking 48,000 people from both Japan and overseas.
As the upcoming event in November will be even larger than the previous one, sponsors and exhibitors from all over the world who support the objectives of the event are being accepted in order to create the best event possible as an opportunity for further development and popularization of the globally thriving outdoor culture.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230726382643/en/
CONTACT: FIELDSTYLE works
Representative: Tomohiro Koike
Secretariat: Keisuke Katayama, Tetsuya Hara, Aito Mitsui
Managing company: M's Company
271-1 Hatabayashi, Oshikamo-cho, Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, 470-1207 Japan
Tel.: +81-(0)565-41-5100; E-mail:info@field-style.jp
KEYWORD: JAPAN ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER OTHER COMMUNICATIONS MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS OTHER TRAVEL LIFESTYLE CONSUMER VACATION TRAVEL
SOURCE: FIELDSTYLE works
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/06/2023 09:00 PM/DISC: 08/06/2023 09:00 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230726382643/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.