Synthekine Inc., an engineered cytokine therapeutics company, today announced that Fierce Biotech has named it as one of 2022’s Fierce 15 biotechnology companies, designating it as one of the most promising early-stage biotechnology companies in the industry.
“We are honored to be recognized as a Fierce 15 company, reflecting the potential of our distinct cytokine engineering platforms to harness the power of cytokine therapeutics,” said Debanjan Ray, Chief Executive Officer of Synthekine. “I am particularly proud of the substantial progress our talented and dedicated team has made in the three years since Synthekine was founded. Looking ahead, we are eager to build upon the momentum of our maturing pipeline and continue to advance novel cytokine science for the benefit of patients with debilitating cancers and inflammatory diseases.”
Synthekine recently moved STK-012, its IL-2 partial agonist, into clinical investigation and secured its first pharmaceutical partnership on its novel surrogate cytokine agonist platform. The company anticipates entering the clinic later this year with its second program, STK-009 + SYNCAR-001, to address key limitations of current CD19 CAR-T cell therapies.
The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being “fierce” – championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. This is Fierce Biotech’s 20 th annual Fierce 15 selection.
An internationally recognized daily report reaching a network of over 450,000 biotech and pharma industry professionals, Fierce Biotech provides subscribers with an authoritative analysis of the day's top stories. Every year Fierce Biotech evaluates hundreds of early-stage companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as the strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and a competitive market position.
About Fierce Biotech
Fierce Biotech is the biotech industry's daily monitor, an email newsletter and web resource providing the latest biotech news, articles, and resources related to clinical trials, drug discovery, FDA approval, FDA regulation, patent news, pharma news, biotech company news and more. More than 450,000 top biotech professionals rely on Fierce Biotech for an insider briefing on the day's top stories. Signup is free at www.fiercebiotech.com/signup.
About Synthekine
Synthekine is harnessing the potential of cytokine therapeutics to develop selective immunotherapies designed to improve the treatment paradigm of cancer and inflammatory disease. Using insights on cytokine structure and function, the company engineers therapeutics designed to unlock the full efficacy potential of cytokines while avoiding their associated toxicities. Synthekine is applying principles of cytokine partial agonism and immunological specificity across multiple protein engineering platforms to create a broad and deep pipeline of product candidates. These novel immunotherapies include modified cytokines, cytokine-enhanced cell therapies and surrogate cytokine agonists. For more information, visit www.www.synthekine.com, and follow us on Twitter @synthekine and LinkedIn.
