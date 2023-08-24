Sunny to partly cloudy. High 78F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: August 24, 2023 @ 10:19 am
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA opens disciplinary case against Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales for his conduct at Women’s World Cup final.
