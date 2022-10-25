FIFA World Cups Licensed Double Seal Officially Launched

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--
Recently, FIFA approved Beijing Huaxia Chuanshi Collection Co., Ltd. to be the licensee of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ in China, and their products of FIFA World Cups Licensed Double Seal have been officially launched. Seal has been used to be the chief seal of the Crown and used to show the monarch’s power in ancient China. AS a pioneer of production in Chinese Nobel Seal, Huaxia Chuanshi Collection inspired by the ancient shape of Double Seal and achieved an innovation in artistic to design and produce the Licensed Double Seal.
It creatively blends trophies of the FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup with the figure of Chinese dragon and phoenix, presented in the form of dragon and phoenix double seals. The licensed seal of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ used the figure of dragon holding up the artistic trophy, symbolizing the glorious glory of the Competition. The licensed seal of FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ used the figure of phoenix holding up the artistic trophy to symbolize the greatness of Women’s football. There are 32 rivets in gold been used on the Seals’ body to recall the last FIFA World Cup with 32 participating teams and the first FIFA Women’s World Cup with 32 participating teams.
