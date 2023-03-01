SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 1, 2023--
FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), the direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, announced today that Daniella Turenshine, Chief Financial Officer, and Jean Fontana, SVP of Investor Relations, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 3:25 p.m. ET.
The audio portion of the fireside chat will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://ir.wearfigs.com. An online archive will be available on that site for a period of 90 days following the fireside chat.
About FIGS
FIGS is a founder-led, direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand that seeks to celebrate, empower and serve current and future generations of healthcare professionals. We create technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals that feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function and style. We market and sell our products directly through our digital platform to provide a seamless experience for healthcare professionals.
CONTACT: Investors:
Jean Fontana
Todd Maron
