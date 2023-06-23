DALLAS — The final remaining patient hospitalized from the May 6 shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets that killed eight people and wounded seven others has been released from the hospital.
Medical City Healthcare announced Friday that the patient, whose name was not released, had been discharged from Medical City McKinney Hospital.
The patient did not want a celebration, the hospital system said in a news release, but did share hugs and tears with their family and hospital employees.
The patient had been treated along with four others at Medical City McKinney, a Level II Trauma Center. Two other patients were treated at Medical City Plano Hospital and Medical City Children’s Hospital.
The discharge of this patient — nearly seven weeks after the shooting — means all seven people wounded in the shooting have now been released from inpatient hospital care.
“Our collective hope for all of those affected is for physical and emotional healing,” Allen Harrison, president of Medical City Healthcare, said in a written statement.
