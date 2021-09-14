NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2021--
International Data Corporation ( IDC ) today unveiled nine finalists for its inaugural IDC Future Enterprise Best in Future of Digital Infrastructure North America Awards, which are designed to highlight companies demonstrating excellence in using digital infrastructure to transform business and foster innovation. IDC received submissions from across North America for this first annual award program. Award winners will be announced September 28th and showcased at CIO's Future of Cloud and Digital Infrastructure Summit being held December 7–9, 2021. To learn more about these annual awards, please visit HERE.
Awards are being given to the best entrants in three categories. The finalists in each category are:
Cloud-Centric Computing
- Tapestry – Digital Core Transformation
- Siemens Healthineers – Transformation with Hybrid Cloud
- Analytical Biosciences – Big Memory Accelerates Single-Cell RNA Sequencing
Ubiquitous Deployment Strategies
- Toyota Financial Services – Digital Infrastructure Transformation
- US Air Force Cloud One – Cloud One – US Air Force
- Indicio Network – Indicio Network
Autonomous Operations
- Founders Federal Credit Union – Transform Its Data Center and Cyber Resilience Strategy with Dell Technologies
- Walgreens Boots Alliance – Partners with Digitate to Accelerate Digital Transformation and Elevate Customer Experience
- Northbridge Financial – Northbridge Financial: Future of Digital Infrastructure
"The success of digital business depends on resilient digital infrastructure that can scale and adapt to meet rapidly changing requirements, while maintaining security, compliance, and performance SLAs," explained Mary Johnston Turner, research vice president, Future of Digital Infrastructure at IDC. "The finalists in our first annual IDC Future Enterprise Best in Future of Digital Infrastructure North America Awards represent forward-thinking organizations that have harnessed the power of ubiquitous cloud native infrastructure technologies deployed across on-prem, edge, and public cloud platforms using intelligent autonomous operations to fundamentally transform core business strategies and create competitive business advantage."
For more information on the IDC Best in Future of Digital Infrastructure Awards, please contact Sarah Murray at sarah@attunecommunications.com
About IDC's Future of Digital Infrastructure Research Practice
IDC's Future of Digital Infrastructure research practice helps organizations prepare for the emerging digital infrastructure ecosystem, which will increasingly be built on a cloud-centric foundation. Organizations will need to focus on ensuring ever faster delivery of innovative infrastructure hardware, software, resource abstraction, and process technologies to support the development and continual refinement of resilient digital services and digital experiences.
To learn more about all nine of IDC's Future of X research practices, please visit https://www.idc.com/FoX
About IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group ( IDG ), the world's leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005254/en/
CONTACT: Sarah Murray
Attune Communications
sarah@attunecommunications.com
781-378-2674Mary Conroy
IDC
508-935-6964
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE MOBILE/WIRELESS NETWORKS INTERNET PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HARDWARE TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR SECURITY OTHER TECHNOLOGY CONSULTING TELECOMMUNICATIONS
SOURCE: International Data Corporation
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 09/14/2021 01:00 PM/DISC: 09/14/2021 01:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005254/en