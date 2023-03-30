SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 30, 2023--
Finalytics.ai powers segment-of-one digital experiences for community financial institutions. Finalytics.ai announced today that its client, $5.6 billion-asset Visions Federal Credit Union, has been awarded the 2023 Celent Model Bank Award for its innovations in member engagement.
Celent’s annual Model Bank Awards recognize the best practices of technology usage in different areas critical to success in banking. Nominations are submitted by financial institutions and undergo a rigorous evaluation process by Celent analysts. Celent judges submissions on three core criteria: demonstrable business benefits of live initiatives; the degree of innovation relative to the industry; and the technology or implementation excellence.
According to Michael Bernard, Senior Analyst at Celent: “The Model Bank Awards recognize how financial institutions are using technology to change the face of banking. The recipients of this award should serve as an inspiration to others looking for strong examples of best practice implementation that will have a truly meaningful impact on business results and the industry overall. The entry from Visions clearly demonstrated this.”
Thomas P. Novak, Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at Visions, states, “Humanizing the digital experience is a strategic objective of ours, but to do that we must have the tools and know-how to act. Finalytics.ai has the expertise, technology and understanding we needed to move from a transactional experience to a thoughtful, personal approach on digital channels. It’s an integral part of how we can keep our long-standing reputation for service while supporting our goal to become a digital-first institution.”
Craig McLaughlin, CEO and Co-founder of Finalytics.ai, says that “Visions is differentiating itself with a banking environment that is more relational than even the largest institutions. For them, digital transformation is about delivering the distinctiveness of the credit union mission to the digital channel. To do this, they needed to be able to offer segment-of-one interactions that translated their culture and brand value to digital channels. We are proud to collaborate with such an innovative and forward-thinking credit union that focuses on empowering communities towards financial independence.”
The printed version of the Visions FCU case study Digital Is Personal: How Visions Federal Credit Union Is “Humanizing” Customer Connections is available for downloading here. A video of the case study can be viewed here.
About Finalytics.ai
Silicon Valley-based Finalytics.ai is the first credit union platform to apply real-time big data and machine learning in a way that creates a segment of one experience that addresses the unique needs of prospective and new members and customers of community financial institutions. The Finalytics.ai platform dynamically segments incoming information from multiple sources concerning an individual then presents curated content unique to that person. This allows institutions to compete more effectively, drive member and customer acquisition and improve retention. Visit https://finalytics.ai/ to learn more.
About Visions Federal Credit Union
Visions Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution completely owned by its members. Established in 1966, Visions proudly serves over 245,000 members in communities throughout New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Services include banking as well as auto, home, personal, and business loans. Visit https://visionsfcu.org/ for more information.
