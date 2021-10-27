IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2021--
Finance of America Companies Inc. (“Finance of America”) (NYSE: FOA), a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform, today announced that it will release results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after market closing on Monday, November 8, 2021.
Webcast and Earnings Conference Call
Management will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 8:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. A copy of the press release and investor presentation will be posted prior to the call under the “Investors” section on Finance of America’s website at https://www.financeofamerica.com/investors.
To listen to the audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the “Investors” section of the Company's website at https://www.financeofamerica.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing the following:
- 1-877-300-8521 (Domestic)
- 1-412-317-6026 (International)
- Conference ID: 10161020
Replay
A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through November 23, 2021. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay pin number is 10161020. The replay can also be accessed on the “Investors” section of the Company's website at https://www.financeofamerica.com/investors.
About Finance of America Companies
Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. In addition, Finance of America offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management capabilities to optimize distribution to investors. The Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas. For more information, please visit www.financeofamerica.com.
