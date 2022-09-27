OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022--
Financial Fitness for Life (FF4L) is pleased to announce that Kyle Bingham has been named Managing Director of the award-winning financial wellness solutions company. FF4L couples in-person educational coaching with its innovative technology to help employers and employees to improve their financial well-being in a material, substantive and measurable way. FF4L is dedicated to working with employers looking to build a workforce that is happier, healthier, more engaged and more productive.
Bingham joined FF4L in 2021 bringing more than 15 years of relevant financial services experience. Throughout his career, Bingham has had the opportunity to assist clients of all sizes, from small family-owned businesses to some of the world's most recognized Fortune 500 companies. Before joining FF4L, Bingham was a retirement education consultant for Edelman Financial Engines, where he helped to develop strategies to implement and execute successful financial wellness workshops to retirement plan participants. Bingham was one of their first financial educators and delivered hundreds of live webinars and in-person seminars to thousands of individuals across the country.
“For as long as I have been in this industry, I have always strived to make a difference,” says Bingham. “In this new role, I will leverage my experience to build education and technology initiatives from the ground up. I’m excited to share financial wellness with people and offer the most comprehensive solutions for individuals of all ages and income levels.” In closing, Bingham reiterates that, “financial wellness is a journey, not a destination. Being able to empower people by providing them with the right tools and resources is a very important part of that journey.”
“Throughout his tenure with us, Kyle has done an outstanding job developing educational content, delivery systems and technology to support our work,” says Scott Colangelo, Chairman of Financial Fitness for Life. “The valuable experience he gained from his previous roles, where he was responsible for the personal financial needs of retirement plan participants, is crucial to the future success of the company, our clients and partnerships.”
Bingham graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor’s in global business with an emphasis in financial management. He currently resides in Oregon with his wife and their four children. When he is not on the road, he enjoys coaching his boys’ sports teams, snowboarding, wakeboarding and mountain biking.
About Financial Fitness for Life:
Financial Fitness for Life provides comprehensive financial wellness services including robust participant education, data and analytics, annual plan health reporting, and technology solutions.
Advisory services offered through Fiduciary Investment Trusts, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Fiduciary Investment Trusts, LLC: 6201 College Blvd., Suite #150, Overland Park, KS 66211. Fiduciary Investment Trusts, LLC doing business as Financial Fitness for Life.
