SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2022--
FinancialForce, the leading provider of customer-centric business applications across finance, services, and customer success teams, today announced continued momentum for FinancialForce Professional Services Cloud, its market-leading professional services automation (PSA) solution.
“This comes as FinancialForce continues to be recognized as the PSA industry leader,” said Tony Kender, Chief Revenue Officer, FinancialForce. In December 2021, FinancialForce was named the #1 vendor in G2's Winter 2022 Overall, Enterprise, and Mid-Market PSA Grid Reports, marking the twelfth consecutive quarter as the top PSA for the enterprise. The company was also named the most adopted PSA solution for the third year in a row in the annual PS Maturity™ Benchmark published in 2021 by SPI Research. In 2020, TSIA named FinancialForce the #1 installed solution for PSA. Additionally, FinancialForce received the IDC CSAT Award for SaaS ERP and SaaS Subscription Billing.
Built on the Salesforce platform, FinancialForce solutions allow businesses to manage their services projects on a single cloud-based platform. FinancialForce Professional Services Cloud gives companies the visibility they need, across all departments, to make more informed decisions to improve margins and deliver revenue growth.
What FinancialForce Customers Have to Say:
“With FinancialForce, we now have a fully automated snapshot of our customer portfolio,” said Lori Williams, President of Services, Traction on Demand. “This has positively impacted our business and we have realized a 100% ROI from FinancialForce as a result.”
“The way FinancialForce PSA works with Salesforce empowers me to configure it rather than relying on external expertise, which is a huge advantage. We now have real-time visibility and 20% higher utilization globally,” said Sean Cashin, Vice President, Customer Success and Services, BeyondTrust.
“Compared to the competition, FinancialForce works seamlessly with Salesforce, making it more of a one-stop shop for all departments,” said Bailey Dbouk, Sales Operations Analyst, 1E.
Major New Professional Services Cloud Feature: Services Estimates
FinancialForce is also raising the bar on new product capabilities in the recent Fall 2021 Release focused on building better, faster services estimates. The new features give organizations the flexibility to estimate non-productized services and model detailed project and resource requirements to deliver an accurate and achievable proposal.
Additionally, organizations have the ability to do what-if analysis and gain greater visibility into the sales cycle. For those organizations using Salesforce CPQ, the new services estimation capabilities will work seamlessly alongside.
About FinancialForce
FinancialForce accelerates business growth with customer-centric ERP, Professional Services Automation (PSA), and Customer Success solutions. Run on the leading cloud platform, Salesforce, FinancialForce enables organizations to see their customers in full color, to unlock customer insights, deliver innovative experiences, run a digital business, and achieve agility and resilience. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com.
#1 PSA by G2; Most adopted PSA solution in SPI Research’s 2021 PS Maturity™ Benchmark; most adopted PSA solution by Technology Services Industry Association in 2020; Leader in Accounting by G2; leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Midmarket Finance and Accounting Applications, 2020; IDC CSAT Award for SaaS ERP and SaaS Subscription Billing.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005425/en/
CONTACT: Kirtee Mehta
FinancialForce
prteam@financialforce.comDean Fisk
Finn Partners
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE OTHER COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET FINANCE DATA MANAGEMENT COMMUNICATIONS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: FinancialForce
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/12/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 01/12/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005425/en