2nd-$32,100, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 12:44. Good. shrp st,rail,driving
Fractional/Final Time: 22.620, 47.100, 59.760, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.540.
Trainer: Paul Barrow
Winner: B G, 2, by Twirling Candy-She's Stones Sis
Scratched: Cinco Linko.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Father Walsh
|121
|7
|1
|1-2½
|1-3
|1-1
|1-½
|O. Gomez
|0.90
|North Coast
|121
|1
|3
|2-½
|2-4½
|2-8
|2-11¼
|K. Navarro
|1.55
|Dragon Ballet
|121
|4
|4
|4-hd
|4-hd
|3-½
|3-1¼
|C. Camilo
|42.50
|Cinnamonjawbreaker
|121
|2
|5
|3-hd
|3-½
|4-hd
|4-nk
|D. Frates
|31.50
|Electric Guitar
|121
|6
|6
|6-2½
|6-1½
|6-8
|5-nk
|H. Hernandez
|28.25
|Price of Admission
|121
|5
|2
|5-6
|5-6
|5-3
|6-6½
|L. Perez
|4.70
|Red Rock Bay
|121
|3
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|J. Cruz
|17.60
|8 (7)
|Father Walsh
|3.80
|2.10
|2.10
|2 (1)
|North Coast
|2.60
|2.50
|5 (4)
|Dragon Ballet
|5.20
Daily Double (1-8) paid $10.00; Exacta (8-2) paid $7.70; $0.1 Superfecta (8-2-5-3) paid $24.87; $0.5 Trifecta (8-2-5) paid $16.75;
