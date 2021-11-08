2nd-$32,100, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 12:44. Good. shrp st,rail,driving

Fractional/Final Time: 22.620, 47.100, 59.760, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.540.

Trainer: Paul Barrow

Winner: B G, 2, by Twirling Candy-She's Stones Sis

Scratched: Cinco Linko.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Father Walsh121711-2½1-31-11-½O. Gomez3.802.102.100.90
North Coast121132-½2-4½2-82-11¼K. Navarro2.602.501.55
Dragon Ballet121444-hd4-hd3-½3-1¼C. Camilo5.2042.50
Cinnamonjawbreaker121253-hd3-½4-hd4-nkD. Frates31.50
Electric Guitar121666-2½6-1½6-85-nkH. Hernandez28.25
Price of Admission121525-65-65-36-6½L. Perez4.70
Red Rock Bay121377777J. Cruz17.60

Daily Double (1-8) paid $10.00; Exacta (8-2) paid $7.70; $0.1 Superfecta (8-2-5-3) paid $24.87; $0.5 Trifecta (8-2-5) paid $16.75;

